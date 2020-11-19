Just a little over a week before the 10th anniversary of Kanye West’s legendary, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, West’s album has hit another milestone. The hit song “All Of The Lights” has now gone quintuple (5X) platinum, making it the highest-selling single from the album.

Kanye West, Rihanna and Kid Cudy 'All Of The Lights' has been certified 5X Platinum in the US. pic.twitter.com/6fts4MfVLZ — Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) November 17, 2020

The song blew past other singles off the album including “Power” and “Runaway” which are at 4x platinum and 2x platinum. “All Of The Lights” features Rihanna and features background vocals from 14 other artists including Alicia Keys, Drake, Kid Cudi, Elton John, and Charlie Wilson.

It’s a fact that West’s 2010 album is a classic, and one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time. Some would even argue that it’s the greatest hip hop album of all time. MBDTF topped many music publications end of the decade lists.

