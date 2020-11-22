The beef between Jeezy and Freddie Gibbs is bubbling back to the top of Hip-Hop. Words have been exchanged from both sides with Sno calling out Gibbs on a new song “Therapy For My Soul” and Gibbs jabbing back with his opinion on his VERZUZ and more.



But could it continue forward? Likely not. Jeezy spoke with Ebro on Hot 97 and spoke to Gibbs statements, letting fans know that he will not engage in a back and forth.



“I got too many things to do,” Jeezy said. “And if I go see my therapist, you know, I’m not going to care to hear what he says after my session. And basically, the world was my therapist. I went in and I said what I said. I wrote down what I wrote down and that’s to get it out of my head in that closet and I was done with it.”



He added, “I’m good. I’m not worried bout nothin’. And for me, that’s my opinion. That’s what’s in my heart—ain’t nobody going to tell me different. I felt like I said enough in the song to not have to talk about it after so for me, I ain’t got nothin’ else to say. Straight up.”



You can see the full interview below.