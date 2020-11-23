Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland deserve their flowers for such a progressive movement.

On Thursday night (Nov. 19) we witnessed Hip-Hop history between two long-standing foes. Both Gucci Mane and Jeezy took to the Verzuz stage to not only celebrate their legendary catalogs, but to settle their differences once and for all.

The announcement first came as a surprise and quite hard to believe after Guwop’s initial post on social media. Weeks prior to the post, Jeezy sat down with The Breakfast Club Morning Show. During the interview, Pastor Young stated that he asked Swizzy and Timbo to reach out to Gucci Mane. The initial olive branch was denied by Wop.

After multiple conversations between the two camps, it was finally confirmed. Following the announcement, the 1017 CEO begin posting a number of promotional of tactics. One of them was extremely petty. It included a meme about their violent past and one of the main issues of their beef. The details can be found in Gucci’s diss track to Jeezy entitled, “Truth.”

Wop performed the diss track during the battle. It looks like his motive was to entice Jeezy to play his response track entitled, “Stay Strapped.” According to sources, every song played on Verzuz needs to live on all digital streaming platforms prior to the battle. “Stay Strapped” samples T.I.’s “ASAP,” which needed to be cleared prior to the Verzuz if Jeezy was to play it. Instead, the Snowman opted to take the high road after Gucci threw a number of disrespectful verbal jabs following “Truth.” Jeezy brought the focus back to why they were on the stage in the first place.

It was to show the youth that two man can settle their differences despite past transgressions. Jeezy mentions late rappers including Pop Smoke and King Von, both of whom Hip-Hop lost this year. When it comes to a certain code, some things can never settle with a conversation. But with growth, maturity and time, that can all change.

Two of the unsung heroes in making the battle happen are Quality Control Music CEOs, Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee. Pee and Wop are close friends, while Coach K has managed both of the rappers in past.

When Swizz Beatz and Timbaland birth Verzuz, during the Quarantine shut down back in April, no one could have foresaw its profound impact. With talks looming of a potential 50 Cent and The Game Verzuz, it is something to watch. The Verzuz affect is beyond impressions and numbers. It is a neutral celebration for artistry and Hip-Hop’s impact on culture.