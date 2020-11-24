David Dinkins, the 106th New York City Mayor who was the first and only African American mayor of the city, has passed away at the age of 93.

Dinkins reportedly died Monday evening at his home in Manhattan. The exact cause of death is currently unclear yet according to the NYPD, New York City Police Department, they received a call from Dinkin’s home indicating he was having problems breathing. His death comes only 6 weeks after the loss of his beloved widow, Joyce Dinkins.



As the city and nation will undoubtedly mourn Dinkins’ death, we will also remember and celebrate his wonderful life. Dinkins was an honorable and beautiful man with integrity, kindness and character. Unlike many politicians, Dinkins life in public service was one dedicated to serving people with dedication and love.

After graduating from Howard University, Brooklyn Law School and serving in the Marines, Dinkins started his career briefly practicing law in New York City then served as a District Leader before being elected a Harlem state Assemblyman in 1966. He became a President of the Board of Elections and City Clerk before becoming the Manhattan Borough President in 1985. Dinkins, along with former Harlem Congressman Charlie Rangel and the late greats Percy Sutton and Patterson formed an association and friendship known as the powerful “Gang of Four” and these gentlemen ascended to the top of the power chain in NYC.

Of course, Dinkins historic 1989 mayoral victory over then former mayor Ed Koch and then defeating Rudy Guliani (prior to his Trump days) led to Dinkins’ hall of fame status in American politics. Dinkins often proclaimed: “We are all foot soldiers on the march to freedom” and he truly believed and lived by these words.

Many incidents marked his one term mayoralty including, the Nelson Mandela visit to NYC, the 1991 Crown Heights riots, police scandals and fiscal crisis in the city — all let to his rematch and loss to Guiliani in 1993 by the same two-point margin he defeated Guliani in 1989. Despite the very close race, Dinkins did not contest or seek to criticise the elections. Conversely, Dinkins elegantly transitioned and conceded victory like a public servant with honor. Dinkins continued to live his life with the same honor and distinction.



“Too few men, especially politicians, live a life of kindness, sincerity and dignity, David Dinkins was one of them. He will be truly missed” say L. Londell McMillan, attorney and owner of The Source.



The Source extends our deepest sympathies and remembers the historic and inspiring legacy of Mayor David Dinkins.