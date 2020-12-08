Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir is taking legal action against the rapper for owing overtime compensation for the team that assisted with production for the first-ever event.

The event was produced by Live Nation and took several weeks to plan at the Hollywood Bowl. But there were several last-minute changes due to Ye’s demands and over a dozen workers weren’t paid as a result.

Now, Live Nation and the rapper were hit with a $1 million lawsuit for “failing to provide pay stubs and failing to pay minimum wage and overtime.”

It’s unclear who is behind the lawsuit but a hairstylist admits to receiving payment but being owed overtime and “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.”

The lawsuit also claims that Kanye West and Live Nation failed to “properly compensate the hair assistant and many dozens of other persons who performed services on the production, including the background actors, performing as audience members.”

The suit continued saying that the defendants “oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and (…) worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all.”