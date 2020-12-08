Less than a week after being showered in extravagant gifts by his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves and other rappers and ballplayers, Lil Baby is getting caught up in another entanglement. This time, it’s with pornstar Ms. London.
Ms. London took to Twitter to expose Lil Baby claiming that he paid her 16k to sleep with her.
“The best d*ck I ever had came from a millionaire who didn’t say more than two full sentences to me,” she said in a now-deleted tweet. “Not dropping no names, but jayda not leaving this man ever,” she added.
Lil Baby then denied Ms. London’s claims, saying that she was using his name for clout. “I get it,” Baby said in now-deleted tweets. “Say Baby name get clout Y’all need to stop the desperate shit.”
Ms. London then came back with the receipts. She dropped screenshots of a conversation the two had in the Twitter dm’s, with Lil Baby telling the pornstar that “If I pay for p*ssy youn supposed to speak on it.”
Upon hearing the news, social media erupted with memes about how Jayda Cheaves continues to take Lil Baby back despite his constant cheating.