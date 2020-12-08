Lil Baby Responds to Claims He Paid $16,000 to Sleep With Pornstar Ms. London

Less than a week after being showered in extravagant gifts by his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves and other rappers and ballplayers, Lil Baby is getting caught up in another entanglement. This time, it’s with pornstar Ms. London.

Ms. London took to Twitter to expose Lil Baby claiming that he paid her 16k to sleep with her.

Ms London tweets about Lil Baby (if you missed em) pic.twitter.com/bTlMxsZ1p6 — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 7, 2020

“The best d*ck I ever had came from a millionaire who didn’t say more than two full sentences to me,” she said in a now-deleted tweet. “Not dropping no names, but jayda not leaving this man ever,” she added.

Lil Baby then denied Ms. London’s claims, saying that she was using his name for clout. “I get it,” Baby said in now-deleted tweets. “Say Baby name get clout Y’all need to stop the desperate shit.”

Ms. London then came back with the receipts. She dropped screenshots of a conversation the two had in the Twitter dm’s, with Lil Baby telling the pornstar that “If I pay for p*ssy youn supposed to speak on it.”

Ms London drops a screenshot DM allegedly from Lil Baby after he denied her accusations on twitter…. 👀 pic.twitter.com/C8UIiuhAYt — tiffany (@jonestiff314) December 7, 2020

Upon hearing the news, social media erupted with memes about how Jayda Cheaves continues to take Lil Baby back despite his constant cheating.

Lil Baby when he see MsLondon again😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OG5FbCLvvB — riña (@xriinao) December 7, 2020

Now I know how Lil Baby met Ms. London 😭 https://t.co/RIabvyu0GT — Barack Oganja (@_RodTheGod_) December 7, 2020

Twitter: “Jayda still hasn’t left lil baby” “Jayda he’s cheating on you again”

Jayda: pic.twitter.com/QyP1XsJf03 — Corporate Barbie (@corporatebarb) December 7, 2020