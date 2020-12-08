One of the oddest friendships in sports and entertainment has to be the pairing of Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless.



In the past Skip has stated that Weezy F has let him drive top of the line cars when he visits Miami. This week, Wayne went all out on Skip’s sneaker habit.



“Lil Wayne went a lil overboard for my bday, sending me 4 pairs of sneakers,” Skip wrote. “But 1 pair was a big gotcha because it came from a man who LOVES his Lakers. He sent a pair of what Shannon calls ‘orthopedic shoes’ – new Kawhi’s from New Balance. An inspired touché. You got me, my man.”



You can see the four-pack of sneakers, which includes a pair of Space Jam Jordans, below.

