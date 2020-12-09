Will promoters be able to afford Lil Baby after 2020? It will be tough to say. To book the rap superstar beyond 2020, you will have to drop a certified bag. Following the massive success of his sophomore project, My Turn, Lil Baby went on a legendary feature run. In the midst of the run came his two-time Grammy nominated protest track, “The Bigger Picture.” The timely track spoke on the civil unrest following the tragic murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police brutality.

Prior to a successful 2020, Lil Baby stated that he gets $200K per occasion. He said this on his track “Emotionally Scarred” as well as in a viral video. With his run this year, one can assume that number has massive increased. The Quality Control superstar stopped by The Breakfast Club Morning Show to speak about his historic year as an artist and how his price has now double.

“I ain’t really stressed too bad about it ’cause I save more money, said the 26 year-old rapper. “Whatever I get for a show now is higher than I ever would’ve got before corona. I can’t ponder on $400K, $500K a show ’cause I ain’t never really got that anyway.”

According to Lil Baby, he was booked 2-3 shows per week prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, the shows would be for Fridays and Saturdays. With 50 weekends in the year, The Breakfast Club Host Charlamagne Tha God decided to do the math. It accumulated to $40,000,000 if Baby was paid his new asking price of $400K per year.

In addition to a successful year musically, Lil Baby made his debut on Hip-Hop’s Forbes list in 2020 as well. At this rate, he is sure to be a shoe-in for next year’s list and beyond.

Peep the full interview with The Breakfast Club below.