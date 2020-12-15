2 Chainz is adding another show to his name with the first episode of the “Money Maker Fund.” The series is YouTube based and features HBCU students and alumni from across the country sharing their business pitches with the rapper.



With this year being more than challenging to all of us, I am inspired by these courageous students who are still pushing through chasing their dreams and goals. The idea behind the ‘Money Maker Fund’ is simply to add more fuel to the already burning fire of ambition they showcase.” said 2 Chainz.



The series will have five episodes and will have small business owners up for the opportunity to receive funding for their ideas. Each episode will air every day this week, December 14-18, at 12pm PT/3pm ET.



Produced by 2 Chainz, the “Money Maker Fund” series, which rewarded $55,000 to Black entrepreneurs, is being released in partnership with YouTube as a part of an ongoing series of music programming coming directly out of the recently announced #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.



The fund is dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators, artists, and their stories.



You can view the episodes here.