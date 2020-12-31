Ja Morant went down during a scary moment against the Brooklyn Nets and now the superstar PG officially has a timetable for his injury. The Grizzlies guard has a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and will miss 3-5 weeks.



ESPN reports a Tuesday MRI revealed the sprain, confirming that there was no fracture in the ankle.



Morant is the third Grizzlies player who is out. Jaren Jackson Jr. is recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee and Justise Winslow is working himself back from a hip injury.



Morant opened the season with a career-high 44 points. In the meantime, he has left fans with these words.