256 regular-season games are in the books and now the NFL is ready to launch into the playoffs. After a full slate of Week 17 NFL action, closing with someone finally winning the NFL East, the pro-football tournament is set to begin.



The Super Wild Card Weekend will kick off this Saturday with the Indianapolis Colts facing the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 1:05 pm. Continuing the Saturday games, the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Seattle to face their division rivals in the Seahawks and the night game will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team.



Sunday will open with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens taking on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, followed by the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, before wrapping with another division battle between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.



The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers both wrapped up the one seed in their respective conferences and will wait on all of the madness of Super Wild Card Weekend to settle to find out their opponent.



You can see the full schedule below.