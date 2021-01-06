One of last year’s breakout superstars, Joe Exotic, is once again petitoning for a pardon after his father has died. Exotic is now attempting to attend his father’s funeral in Oklahoma.

TMZ reports Joe Exotic’s father, Franchis Schreibvogel, died following complications from COVID.

Exotic’s legal representation is set to fly to Washington D.C. to attempt to secure his attendance at the funeral, however, the efforts have a very short timeline.

The pardon would have to be granted by President Trump, who is currently pretty busy, however, there is also a request of a day pay pass from a judge for a temporary release and being able to attend the funeral.