Lauryn Hill Says Her Label Never Asked Her How to Help in Creating Another Album

Lauryn Hill Says Her Label Never Asked Her How to Help in Creating Another Album

Lauryn Hill has made a rare set of statements, popping up on the latest episode of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast on Amazon Music. During her e-mail interview, Hill spoke on her classic, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

During the interview, Hill reflected on the legacy of the Miseducation album, citing how critical she is of her own work.

“I’ve always been pretty critical of myself artistically, so of course there are things I hear that could have been done differently but the LOVE in the album, the passion, it’s intention is to me, undeniable,” Hill said. “I think my intention was simply to make something that made my foremothers and forefathers in music and social and political struggle know that someone received what they’d sacrificed to give us, and to let my peers know that we could walk in that truth, proudly and confidently.

Advertisement

“At that time, I felt like it was a duty or responsibility to do so. … I challenged the norm and introduced a new standard. I believe the Miseducation did that and I believe I still do this—defy convention when the convention is questionable.”

Over the years people would want another album from Hill and she revealed why she never recorded another album.

“The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER. Did I say ever? Ever! … With the Miseducation, there was no precedent. I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment and express,” Hill shared.”After the Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE. People had included me in their own narratives of THEIR successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy.”