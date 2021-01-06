SZA on New Music: ‘This Album is Going to be the Shit’

SZA is ready to roll. Nearly four years after the release of her classic album CTRL, the singer is now teasing how great the new effort will be.

To close 2020, SZA dropped two singles in “Hit Different” and “Good Days.” To open 2021, she covered the February issue of Cosmopolitan and highlighted what will come this year.

“This album is going to be the shit that made me feel something in my…[heart] and in [my gut],” SZA said. “That’s what’s going to go on the album. I’m making all different types of shit every day from different places in my spirit.”

You can see the cover below and read the full interview here.