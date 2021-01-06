Lil Nas X has made his first splash of 2021 with the release of his debut picture book, C Is For Country.

The new book places Lil Nas X’s signature style and voice to an entertaining alphabet picture book. The release features illustrations from Theodore Taylor III and details the story of a young cowboy and his sidekick, Panini the pony, as they use the ABCs to seek out adventure in wide-open pastures, embrace family, and celebrate individuality, all during a single day.

“C Is For Country goes out to every amazing kid out there who sang along to ‘Old Town Road’ on repeat and helped change my life forever,” Lil Nas X said. “I hope this book inspires them and makes learning the alphabet a thousand times more fun. I’m so happy with how it turned out, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The book is available now via Random House Children’s Books.