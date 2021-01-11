Lori Harvey Declared The G.O.A.T After Confirming Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

After months of speculation, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their relationship ‘Instagram official.’

Their sweet photos look like a scene straight out of a movie as the couple basks in each other’s ambiance under the stars.

They look like they’re about to share a kiss in one of the polaroids Lori shared.

Black Twitter officially crowned the model the G.O.A.T. for being the first woman that Michael B. Jordan claims. “Put Lori Harvey in the hall of fucking fame. Wow,” one user wrote.

Put Lori Harvey in the hall of fucking fame. Wow. — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) January 11, 2021

Another user added, “Please we need to leave Dinner with Jay-Z behind and start asking for Dinner with Lori Harvey.”

Please we need to leave Dinner with Jay-Z behind and start asking for Dinner with Lori Harvey — Tega🥜 (@ophxlia__x) January 11, 2021

Lori and Michael are officially claiming each other, but they’ve been spending a lot of time together. They were spotted arriving in Atlanta together, which is where Lori’s parents reside. They were spotted again in Salt Lake City ahead of New Year’s Eve, and posted their snowboard adventures to their stories but they didn’t post each other.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple for finding love in the new year. Check out some reactions below:

MICHAEL B NEVER CLAIMING NOBODY JORDAN POSTED LORI HARVEY‼️‼️‼️



RETIRE HER JERSEY NOW‼️ pic.twitter.com/hx76ixi4y0 — Lex✨ (@heyylexilex) January 11, 2021

Lori Harvey dating everyone but meek mill. And he’s the one who had her on his wish list — . (@BodegaaCat) January 11, 2021

Lori Harvey adding Michael B. Jordan to her collection pic.twitter.com/tq6VbcTNca — Brandi ˣ ⁴ 🧚🏾‍♂️ (@bandzz_brandi) January 11, 2021

lori harvey treating these men like disposable thots & i’m here for it!! city girls up +100 pic.twitter.com/hIr2K09bpv — 남준‘𝒔 𝒏𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒂𝒉 ♡ (@joonxveah) January 11, 2021