Maybe Freddie Gibbs should be President Trump’s new chief of staff. Over the weekend Trump was banned across almost every platform imaginable, except for Only Fans.



Hitting Twitter, cause he still has access, Gibbs pokes fun at Trump by suggesting he start an Only Fans.



It’s a joke, a slight jab at Trump, but would you really be surprised if he looked into it?



You can see Gangsta Gibbs messages below.

Imma need U to log off fam. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DHUJc6A6CH — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) January 9, 2021