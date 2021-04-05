As venues begin to open up with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, many artists are putting together tour dates for the Fall. Griselda Records rapper Benny The Butcher is one of the artists leading the way on post-pandemic touring with 22 cities on his schedule for The Burden of Plugs tour.

Tickets officially went on sale Friday at 12pm EST with the first show kicking off in Atlanta on October 7 and ending November 19th in Austin. The Butcher posted the full schedule on social media.

We back active pic.twitter.com/g0Uh3SpaRR — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) April 2, 2021

Benny dropped his “The Plugs I Met 2” project in March in coordination with producer Harry Fraud. The album features 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, and more.

