Isaiah Thomas will sign a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The 5 foot 9 former 2017 MVP candidate will join Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the Big Easy as they compete for playoff contention.

For 24 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0IUpGG68Gn — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 4, 2021

Thomas last played in the 2019-2020 season with the Washington Wizards where he averaged 12 points a game. Thomas who in 2011 was the final pick of the NBA draft became a star in the league by 2017. As a member of the Boston Celtics, Thomas helped lead the franchise to a 53 win season while averaging a team-high 28 points per game.

Sources: Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign a 10-day deal with New Orleans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2021

A series of injuries led Thomas to bounce around the league before ultimately becoming a free agent. Prior to today’s announcement, Thomas got his hoops in on the USA FIBA team where Thomas hoped that his play would land him an NBA contract.

In his first USA Team game in February, the two-time All-Star scored 19 points. The New Orleans Pelicans currently hold 12th place in a competitive Western Conference.