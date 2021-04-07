Kevin Durant is rejoining the Brooklyn Nets but now James Harden is sidelined. Durant will be back with the team after a 23-game absence, however, the next 10 days will see Harden out due to a strained right hamstring.

The Nets make it official: Kevin Durant is available to play tonight against the Pelicans. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 7, 2021

Harden attempted to give it a go during the Nets 114-112 nailbiter over the New York Knicks but sat out with just four minutes player.

The Nets have yet to put their superstar unit together of Durant, Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, and LaMarcus Aldridge on the floor at the same time.

