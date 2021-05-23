DJ Khaled is bringing self-care and wellness to men’s skincare routines. the Grammy award-winning artist launched BLESSWELL last Friday.

“Introducing BLESSWELL, my new CBD-infused men’s grooming line inspired my personal wellness journey. On sale this Friday at NOON ET at www.Blesswell.co @blesswellco” wrote DJ Khaled.

The skincare brand was created in collaboration with Endexx Corporation. the collection includes six, tropical, spa-like products for men to upgrade their skincare routine at an accessible price.

Advertisement