Porsha Williams Shares That She Plans To Have Two Weddings With Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams Shares That She Plans To Have Two Weddings With Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams broke the Internet when she revealed that she was “crazy in love” with the estranged husband of her former friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Falynn Guobadia.

The day after her bombshell revelation, Porsha announced that she will star in a three-part special on Bravo about her personal life and upcoming nuptials to Simon Guobadia.

“Now Porsha, who’s planning the meal for your extravagant African reception?” Dish Nation co-host Gary With Da Tea inquired while touching on the topic of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding plans.

Advertisement

The outspoke reality star gushed, “You know what, I think Simon done pulled a page out of Blake’s book because he did say, ‘Oh, babe, it’s okay. Just do whatever you want. It’s your day, I want you to experience it all.’ So yeah, I think he kind of put it all on me too. I think I’m feeling Gwen Stefani’s pain here because I’m the one that’s going to be doing all the extravaganza over here. I see what y’all are doing, I see it.”

When asked if she’s planning a themed wedding, Porsha revealed that she’s having not one but two ceremonies.

“Well, not necessarily themed, because he’s African, so we’re going to have a native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding. And then, we’re going to have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,”

Fans began speculating that Porsha Williams is expediting her weddings to Simon to have content for her upcoming solo special, but a source told Page Six it was “greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news.”

Either way, Porsha certainly secured viewership while RHOA is on break until the next season.