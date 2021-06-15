Father’s Day is Sunday but LeBron James is glowing in celebration of his son Bryce’s 14th birthday.

King James hit Instagram to celebrate Bryce Maximus and let him know the sky is the limit.

“A star amongst them,” James scribed. “Happy 14th Bday to my Young King Bryce Maximus!! Man o man time is flying and I’m proud to be along for the ride and journey you’ve been on kid!! Continue to strive for GREATNESS! The sky isn’t the limit, go beyond it! Love you kid!”

Earlier this week, LeBron celebrated his son Bronny making the cover of Sports Illustrated with the video game collective the Faze Clan. “TOUGH!!! Keep Leading your generation to new heights Young King,” Big Bron wrote.

You can see both posts below.

Happy Birthday to a future goat, Bryce Maximus 👑🐐 pic.twitter.com/nkHoLnRsrd — LeBron's Witnesses (@kinglbj_23) June 14, 2021