Magic Johnson has joined the Board of Directors of Cameo, supporting the mission to create personalized and authentic fan connections. The basketball legend will also join the talent roster of Cameo.

Magic is the first talent to join the Cameo board and will assist the company in developing a diverse talent base, identify new partnership opportunities and help build the global Cameo business. He will also give a voice to the talent at an executive level, expressing their direct needs.

“As a former athlete, I’ve experienced first-hand the challenges and opportunities in my journey to leverage my personal brand into businesses off the court — and that is why I support Cameo’s vision for the future of fan relationships that puts control in the talent’s hand,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson, chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises. “As the first-ever talent to join Cameo’s Board of Directors, I look forward to helping grow Cameo’s diverse talent base and thinking through new partnerships and opportunities to build the business globally. I’m also excited to personally connect with my fans in a whole new way — and have some fun while doing it.”

In the last four years, Cameo has provided more than 2M fans with personalized talent connections and built a talent roster of 40,000+ pop culture personalities, athletes, musicians, business people, artists, social influencers, comedians and more.

“Magic joining our Board of Directors is a perfect match and a full circle moment,” said Cameo Co-founder & CEO, Steven Galanis. “The idea behind Cameo — that the selfie is the new autograph — was partially inspired by a picture Magic took with me as a baby in Hawaii. Magic shares our team’s deep passion for building technology that can help talent of all backgrounds build their personal brands by creating deeper connections and magical moments with their fans. Magic’s presence will give a powerful voice to talent in the Cameo boardroom as we work together to fulfill our mission and vision.”