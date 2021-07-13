Nivea Says She Quit Music Because Lil Wayne Told Her ‘Be With Me I Got You’ But Married Toya Instead

Nivea was one of the promising R&B acts in the early 2000s after she released “Don’t Mess With My Man” and “Laundromat,” but they came to a standstill and the singer explained why during an appearance on Kandi Burruss’ On That Note.

Nivea shares a son with Lil Wayne and he persuaded her to quit her career.

“He said, ‘Come be with me. I got you,’” according to the singer, then added that she later informed her label that she was quitting music.

“I’m just sitting there, like, being a housewife… and you know, Reginae [Carter] was very young,” Nivea explained. “All of a sudden—this is kind of funny—he was like, ‘I ain’t never stay in an apartment before. Let’s get an apartment.’ So we move out the house and get an apartment but I never realized he did that to move Toya [Johnson] back in the house.”

Nivea previously shared another incident involving Lil Wayne where she was pregnant at the same time as Lauren London.

“While you guys were in a relationship, Wayne had two other children outside the relationship,” Vlad noted. The singer clarified that his oldest son was born before or during the beginning of their rekindled relationship.

She continued, “I found out the day I was confirmed pregnant with our son that he had another one three months ahead of me that should be expected three months ahead of ours. ‘I’m like wow.’ Then my mama died. So yeah, life,” she ended off with a lighter, humorous tone.

“Well, the other baby was with Lauren London,” the host clarified. “YES! I love you Lauren! Sorry I love her,” Nivea burst out before explaining how she felt about the rapper having two children outside of their engagement. “If this occurred before us and we’re now getting back together then why wouldn’t I accept that son if you’re telling me you want to marry me.”

Despite these incidents, Nivea has a good relationship with Lauren and Johnson, who both commented on the interview after she posted a clip.

“Love you. You are pure magic and strength,” London wrote. “Great interview. So proud of you,” Johnson also chimed in.