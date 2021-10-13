From the stage to the jail to the streets: Lil Boosie arrested again and just can’t seem to stay out of the long arms of the law.

Boosie Badazz was arrested due to an incident that resulted in a brawl during his set at the Gucci Mane and Jeezy-headlined Legendz of the Streetz Atlanta tour stop earlier this month on Monday, TMZ reports. A Fulton County Jail spokesperson tells the media outlet that Boosie — real name Torrence Hatch Jr — was arrested and booked for criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. The “Period” rapper was released from jail Tuesday afternoon after posting his own bail.

MORE: DaBaby set to perform at Boosie Badazz birthday party

Advertisement

According to the report, Boosie must return to Atlanta behind the incident at a future court date. The Legendz of the Streetz altercation is the same incident that resulted in Boosie’s removal from the nationwide tour featuring Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Lil Kim, Fabolous, DJ Drama, Gucci Mane and Jeezy. Earlier this month, an angry Boosie commented on the removal, tweeting, “THIS IS THE MOVE THEY PULLING OFF ON THE TOUR SO U CANT GET REFUNDS. READ IT CLEAR LOL LIKE PEOPLE GO READ A SIDE DOOR LOL SHIT OUT TO ALL MY BALTIMORE FANS LOVE YALL.”

THIS IS THE MOVE THEY PULLING OFF ON THE TOUR SO U CANT GET REFUNDS ,READ IT CLEAR LOL LIKE PEOPLE GO READ A SIDE DOOR LOL SHIT OUT TO ALL MY BALTIMORE FANS ‼️LOVE YALL pic.twitter.com/8QFJDXYKgx — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 4, 2021

For the 38-year-old rapper, the tour coincided with the recent release of his biopic My Struggle. Released back in September, starring Boosie-himself, the feature film follows the Baton Rouge native’s trials and tribulations during his journey to becoming a rap star. The film is available now for streaming on Vyre Network.

MORE: Boosie claims his last album is better than Kanye West’s Donda

Last month, Boosie hosted a movie premiere in Atlanta that included appearances from several A-town a-listers, like QC’s Pee, comedian Desi Banks, Trouble and comedic actor Lil Duval. Bill Cosby, 84, supported the film on Instagram with a message to his followers addressed to Boosie that wrote: “Lil Boosie, I have always appreciated your truth and support. What I’m about to say, is not to compensate you because you supported Bill Cosby. My publicist, Mr. Andrew Wyatt told me about your film, My Struggle, and I am encouraging all of my supporters and fans to make this American Citizen, Lil Boosie’s film, My Struggle a box office success.”

Boosie will be hosting his inaugural Birthday Bash next month in Jackson, Mississippi. Scheduled for November 20 at The Mississippi Coliseum, the bash’s lineup includes Rae Sremmurd, Bleu, No Cap, Webbie, Lil Duval, Coi Leray, Lil Duval, Lil Ron and, of course, Boosie Badazz. Tickets for the Boosie Birthday Bash are available now on Ticketmaster.