Love Renaissance continues to move the culture, announcing the launch of Love Renaissance Radio on Sirius XM’s The Heat. The Atlanta-based independent record label, management, and multi-media company will host their show on Wednesdays at 10pm ET.

The radio show will be hosted by LVRN Co-founder/Head of A&R Justice Baiden, producer/DJ/cultural curator Kitty Ca$h and music executive Amber Grimes. The show will be executive produced by LVRN Co-founder/President Tunde Balogun.

The show will encore on Sundays at 9am ET and Tuesdays at Midnight ET.

Serving as a record label, full-service management team, and a growing multi-media company, LVRN was founded in 2012 by five first-generation immigrants with roots in Ghana, Nigeria, Trinidad, and Jamaica, they pride themselves on identifying the next wave of major talent before they break into mainstream airwaves.