J. Cole and Puma have released the third and final drop of the RS-Dreamer Times Square Pack.

Consisting of three of our brightest and boldest colorways ever created, the Times Square Pack is inspired by the stunning and mesmerizing neon lights of Times Square, the world’s biggest stage and a place that all dreamers hope to see their names immortalized in.

Times Square was the vision of the dream for Cole and the pack represents Cole’s desire to succeed in New York and the work it took to get there.

Advertisement

The RS-DREAMER features a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return and full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.

The RS-Dreamer ‘Lime Green’ will be available this Friday, October 15 on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship Store, FootLocker.com, and online and in-store at Foot Looker Inc. Family of Brands.

You can see the sneaker below.