Sprite is back to once again impacting your holiday season, announcing the “Sprite Holiday” special directed by comedian Eric André.

The new edition is a take on the old school holiday special with skits enlisting Black actors and improv artists. This is the first time André has directed a commercial and worked with Sprite.

Fans may remember that André shared his love for Sprite as he rollerbladed around NYC in a 2016 sketch for The Eric Andre Show, making it all the more exciting that he directed his first commercial with the brand.

“I am excited to work with Sprite this holiday season, in fact, fans may remember a sketch I did back in 2016 where I was rollerblading around New York City trying to get a Sprite sponsorship,” André said. ” I guess it finally paid off! In all seriousness, I’ve always admired Sprite’s commitment to supporting Black artists and creativity, and now I have the pleasure of working firsthand with so many talented artists on their holiday campaign.”

Sprite will bring back the beloved Winter Spiced Cranberry holiday flavor and introduce the Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar. Both are available in stores nationwide now, while supplies last. For additional information regarding Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and where to purchase, please visit www.Sprite.com.