Kid Cudi shares final text with Virgil to social media.

Just days after walking in Virgil Abloh’s farewell Louis Vuitton show, Kid Cudi took to social media to pen a touching tribute to his late friend, who passed away after a silent battle with cancer.

It’s taken me a few days to make this post. Tryna find the right words. Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I’ve ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human. I’ve never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime. Virgil, I thank u for being a true friend and always makin me feel special when u sent a text, made time for me to hang or sent some shoes w my name on them. I love you endlessly. Til we meet again my friend. I hope u see what you’ve done. You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you Virgil. Goodbye my friend Your brother, Rager VIA

Cudi posted a screenshot of the last text exchange they shared, saying he was “glad” he got to tell him how he felt about him.

“Our last text was Saturday morning. Im glad I got to tell u how I felt about u. Im happy u didnt leave here not knowing.

I love you Virg FOREVER”

Our last text was Saturday morning. Im glad I got to tell u how I felt about u. Im happy u didnt leave here not knowing.



I love you Virg FOREVER

The “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper also shared a slew of touching photos of himself with Virgil, along with his final text message to the late designer.

We were just together lovin life bringin joy to all pic.twitter.com/0nHC08Xue2 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) November 29, 2021

Louis Vuitton announced his final menswear show, which took place Tuesday at the Miami Marine Stadium, to pay tribute to the “life and legacy of a creative genius.”

