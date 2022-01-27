Nicki Minaj officially makes her official return to the throne on Friday, Feb. 4.

On Wednesday, the Queen rapper took to social media and almost broke the internet with the announcement of her latest single, “Do We Have a Problem? She added more heat to the flame of anticipation when fans saw that the track would feature Lil Baby.

Minaj’s upcoming single is produced by multi-platinum producer Papi Yerr, who scored hit singles with Tory Lanez including “Broke in a Minute,” and “Jerry Sprunger.”

“DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM!? BABY X BARBIE, PINK FRIDAY, FEB 4,” tweeted Nicki.

DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM⁉️

BABY X BARBIE 🦄🎀🤞🏽 PINK FRIDAY 🔥 FEB 4 👅⬆️🤣 pic.twitter.com/8oMihItac9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2022

@nickiminaj @lilbaby Do We Have A Problem produced by Me!!!!! I went crazy on this beat. Much love to Nicki for believing in me 🙏🏾🔥🔥🔥 — PAPI YERR 🌹 (@PAPIYERR) January 27, 2022

Since the release of her latest studio album Queen back in 2018, the world has watched Young Money’s first lady become a wife and a mother. She announced her marriage back in 2019. Prior to the birth of her first child in September 2020, whom she refers to as “Papa Bear,” she continued to release music. Nicki Minaj dropped “Yikes” in February 2020 and even scored her first two Hot 100 singles with Doja Cat’s “Say So” and 6ix9ine’s “Trollz.”

In 2021, she re-released her popular 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming services with a new cover and three new songs, including a single that re-united her with Drake and Lil Wayne entitled, “Seeing Green.” The track debuted at number 12 on the Hot 100 charts.

With the release of a new single next Friday, Nicki Minaj looks to set the tone for 2022.