DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award®-winning rapper 2 Chainz’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, is now available everywhere. Following the release of the album, he released a new video for his song “Neighbors Know My Name.” The song was preceded by the January releases of “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” with 42 Dugg and “Pop Music” with Moneybagg Yo & Beatking.

In addition to the above names, DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF features Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Stove God Cooks, and more.

2 Chainz had an exclusive listening session, merch drop, and immersive album launch at a pop-up “Stash Box” in Atlanta Sunday night in preparation for the release of DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF, his highly anticipated seventh studio album via Def Jam Recordings, on Friday. The Stash Box, which is a larger-than-life version of the album art for DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF and is powered by Amazon Music, will be popping up in more places in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

You can also catch 2 Chainz on Legendz of the Streetz Tour here.