Three of the biggest names in Hip Hop are headlining J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival. The second annual festival returns to Raleigh, North Carolina with an expanded two-day format on April 2-3. WizKid, Lil Baby, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Bia, Morray, Rico Nasty, Fivio Foreign, and Wale, among others were announced in the full music line up this week.

J. Cole will headline on Sunday to help close out the fest, in addition to weekend performances from the entire Dreamville Records roster with Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, and more.

In addition, the first-ever performance of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I., as well as an on-stage reunion between Ja Rule and Ashanti is scheduled on April 3.

Cole has invited some of the biggest names and his favorite artists to join him in his hometown for one of the most anticipated music events this year.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Blxst

Earthgang

Fivio Foreign

Ja Rule & Ashanti

J.I.D

Kehlani

Lil Baby

Lute

Mereba

Mikhala Jené

Morray

WizKid

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Ari Lennox

Bas

Bia

Cozz

DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Featuring: Lil Wayne + Jeezy + T.I.

J. Cole

Larry June

Moneybagg Yo

Omen

Rico Nasty

T. Pain

The Hics

Wale