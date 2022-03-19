For the first time, Converse has adopted Nike’s FlyEase technology to create the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase. The Chuck Taylor All Star joins other icons like the Air Jordan 1 and Nike Air Max 90 as the latest beloved silhouette to use FlyEase accessibility technology, making it easier than ever for Chuck Taylor fans to get in and out of the sneaker.

The Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase allows you to step in and out of the shoe without using your hands. A FlyEase cage made of flexing and rebounding thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) material enables hands-free foot entry and lockdown. A canvas upper with a padded stretch-canvas collar and a fixed-in-place padded tongue adds to the ease of access, ensuring a snug fit. The effortless on-and-off practicality of this reconstructed Chuck is completed by an active heel tab and heel overlay.

While the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase Ox makes entry more accessible, it also provides all-day comfort thanks to a unique footbed stuffed with CX foam and a polyurethane leather sock liner.

Black/Wild Mango/White, White/Black/Wild Mango, and Egret/String/Light Silver are the three colorways available for the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase.

Converse.com and select global stores will release the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase on March 17. You can get a look at the sneaker below.