Kendrick Lamar’s new album is now available. Before the release, Kendrick announced the new pgLang x Converse collaboration, which instantly sold out.

From the last week of April to the first week of May, searches for pgLang increased by 1276 percent, according to eBay data.

The popular Nike Cortez collaborations with Kendrick Lamar also experienced renewed interest, with searches for the Cortez Kenny 1 up 25% and the Cortez Kenny 2 up 75% in the first week of May.

Advertisement

You can see the most-popular Kendrick Lamar sneakers below, including the new sold-out Converses.

1. Kendrick Lamar pgLang for Converse Chuck 70 High Tops – shop HERE on eBay.

2. Nike Cortez X Kendrick Lamar Basic Slip – shop HERE on eBay.

3. Reebok X Kendrick Lamar Ventilator – shop HERE on eBay.

4. Nike Cortez Kenny 1 Kendrick Lamar Damn White Gym Red – shop HERE on eBay.