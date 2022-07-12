It looks like Kanye is taking another step forward in his conquest to dominate the fashion industry.

According to TMZ, YE and his team filed to trademark the name “YZYSPLY” for retail stores, online ordering services, and online retail store services. Ye currently uses the name “Yeezy Supply” for the online shop where his sneakers release. However, with this new move, the retail stores would be stocked with shirts, socks, hats, visors, G-strings, tennis wear, headwear and footwear.

Kanye West has left his mark on a ton of industries — from shoes to clothing and even stem players — and now he might be laying the groundwork for a retail store that will hold everything. https://t.co/WfuGBJihzC — TMZ (@TMZ) July 11, 2022

In 2020, Kanye signed a 10-year partnership with GAP, with the first round of clothes having dropped in late last year. Earlier this year it was announced that YZY GAP had signed a partnership with Balenciaga for a line of ready to wear clothing as well.

In his 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Ye spoke on how having his own store was his lifelong dream.

“I’ve already embraced the moment of when I finally get to have my own store, which was always a dream of mine,” Ye said. “So even though we do really amazing sales online, my dream is just to have my own store. And to have multiples of it.”

Where do you think the first location of the storefront will be?