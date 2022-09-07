Billboard-charting raptress Coi Leray as well as Saucy Santana are set to perform during this year’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The Model Experience (TME) announced in a statement on Tuesday, the fashion-forward event curated by Shaun Ross is set to take place on Sunday, September 11.

“New York is the Mecca when it comes to Fashion in the US. We’ll be featuring everything from streetwear, to gowns, and custom corsets, with over 800 models taking the stage. Most of them are unsigned, and this is a big break moment for a lot of them,” shared TME founder Ashley Covarrubias.

“When you think of NYFW, the high-fashion shows are really raw and industrial. We wanted to emulate that feel, so the space is really raw. We’re excited to bring this vision to life at our first-ever NYFW show, and the support from our New York models has been amazing, ” explains the founder.

