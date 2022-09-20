NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul is on a mission to make plant-based food more accessible and approachable, while transforming the snack landscape.

Paul announced in a statement that he is teaming up exclusively with Gopuff to introduce Good Eat’n. Set out to transform the “snack aisle” with flavor-forward products that are surprisingly plant-based and made for everyone. The line includes a unique selection of chips, popcorn, puffs and rinds.

“As someone with a plant-based diet who loves flavorful foods, I know first-hand that it can be difficult to find delicious and approachable plant-based alternatives to your favorite snacks,” said Chris Paul. “I’m thrilled to announce this new brand with Gopuff that makes plant-based snacks easily available with flavors that appeal to the masses.”

“Creating this entirely new product line with Chris shows Gopuff’s proven ability to not only launch products on its platform, but to serve as a true incubator for brands,” said Yakir Gola, Gopuff co-Founder and co-CEO.

“As a long-time partner, Chris deeply understands how to leverage Gopuff’s platform to meet the evolving needs of the modern consumer. His passion and commitment to a plant-based lifestyle, along with the integral, hands-on role he’s played in creating this brand since day one has been a labor of love. We are excited to expand our partnership with Chris and introduce Good Eat’n.”

Complementing the delicious flavors is the uniquely colorful and fun Good Eat’n brand and packaging, designed by Utendahl Creative, a Black and female-founded and led studio.

