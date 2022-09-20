Lil Baby was scheduled to be in Vancouver, Canada, for the Breakout Festival, but he no-showed. Fans were upset that they did not see the star and began to riot, destroying monitors, tents, and other property.

Bruhh, Vancouver kids stupid as shit 😂 imagine causing a riot all because Lil Baby no showed Breakout Fest pic.twitter.com/wmQlSHweiL — Seven Costanza (@Raavxhimself) September 19, 2022

Scenes at breakout festival pne Vancouver after headliners Lil Baby, Polo G and Lil Uzi Vert cancel. pic.twitter.com/R4S7w4olC0 — matt (@mc1040597) September 19, 2022

Riot at the pne and @6ixAdemiks re tweeted me first so he gets footage



Best in Vancouver cauze lil baby didn’t show pic.twitter.com/EEuEDCkxPJ — vancity (@vancity2023) September 19, 2022

Riot erupts in #Vancouver

At #breakoutfest in the #pne after 3

headliners cancelled and then#lilbaby pulled out last minute.

Tickets were $300+ pic.twitter.com/v2LOKt0Wqh — rylangriffiths (@rylangriffiths3) September 19, 2022

According to TMZ, Lil Baby stated he didn’t make it to Vancouver because of exhaustion. However, TMZ also notes the rapper was partying at Zouk Nightclub, where Canelo Alvarez celebrated his boxing win over Gennady Golovkin less than 24 hours before he was supposed to hit the stage. Lil Baby could be seen parting and singing in the club. Hitting Instagram, Lil Baby offered an apology.

Lil Baby says his body "shut down" from tour exhaustion — and forced him to skip out on a Vancouver gig — but new video shows he felt good enough for the Vegas nightclub scene. https://t.co/BhcjgQbFkJ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 20, 2022

“I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver Canada, the Breakout Festival and to everyone who was in attendance!” Baby wrote. “I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me and my body completely shut down. I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”

