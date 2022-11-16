Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year’s MJBizCon. Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors.

On Wednesday, the 16th, MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis

Magazine/BCM, presents a panel of industry pundits that will break down

the legacy to legal conversation and how BIPOC operators and industry

participants can build and grow. Haze Palmer – aka Hazey Taughtme -,

Founder of Black Cannabis Magazine, will moderate the panel to

address Building on 2%: The State of BIPOC Cannabis and the

Opportunities Ahead. Joining him are Bonita Money, Founder and

Executive Director of NDICA/National Diversity & Inclusion Cannabis Alliance, and Freeway Rick Ross, Founder at LA Kingpins. Panelists include Jamal Weathers, CEO at Kush Boys Worldwide, and LaQuita Honeysucker, Civil Rights & Community Action at UFCW, United Food & Commercial Workers International Union. The first all Black Panel will be held in South Hall Upper, 227, 2:30-3:15.

On Wednesday evening, BCM is hosting a private mixer sponsored by

Gumbo, a NY legacy brand that recently partnered with the global cannabis

brand, Cookies. “I’m proud to align with MJBiz and so many brilliant industry leaders and look forward to celebrating a bit. We’re here to educate business leaders on the power of entrepreneurship in black and browncommunities,” says Haze. “To have true social equity, you first need an equal share of voice. Social Equity is not a free ride. It’s about providing resources to members of communities who have been disproportionally impacted by the policies of cannabis prohibition. And that’s what we’re doing MJBiz!”

On Thursday the 17th, expo attendees can attend The Diversity Village

Takeover Experience, sponsored by Cookies, THC Metaverses Boycott Shitty Weed, PolitiKan Broadcasting, We Are The Cultures History

W.A.T.C.H. THE CULTURE and Haze Hope Center. Diversity Village is a

Metaverse that hosts boutique-style showrooms for cannabis brands and

companies to improve the consumer experience with cannabis products of

black and brown operators and entrepreneurs. There is also an outside

theater to hold panels, lectures, and concerts. Users may also visit the

Gallery, which will have educational materials, the latest news, and previous issues of Black Cannabis Magazine.

These B2B focused panels bring forth established industry professionals to

address the following: Women Bosses in Cannabis, Black Cultivators, Web3

& Metaverse, Supply Chain, Hip Hop’s impact on Cannabis, Social Equity in

Cannabis, and Partnerships.

Here are the presenting speakers and companies you will see at Diversity

Village Takeover at MJBizConexperience:



● Redman – United Empowerment Party

● Xzibit – Napalm Brands

● Trick Trick – Heavyweight Heads

● Karim Butler – Gumbo Brands

● Felix Murray – GasHouse

● Chris Ball – Ball Family Farms

● Bonita Money -National Diversity & Inclusion Cannabis Alliance

● Alex Major – Gumbo Brands

● John “JO” Pratt – Riddlz

● Everett Smith – Presidential

● Sephida Artis Mills – United Empowerment Party

● Bryant Mitchell – Blaqstar Farms

● Jason McKnight – Greenlabel RX

● Donte West – Last Prisoner Project

● Hassim Robinson – Winner Circle Genetics

● Margeaux Bruner – Holi Smokeables

● Kebra Smith Bolden – Noir En Verte

● Celeste Rodriguez – Acre 41

● Marlo Richardson – Greenwood & Co

● Victoria Williams – Star Buds

● Dr. Shalair Armstrong – Lucasville

● Sakara Barnes – Four Twenty

● Danny Maldonado, Ricardo Hernandez of THC Group

● Colin Fraser – Uplin,

● Maggie Wilson – Fruit Slab,

● JM Balbuena – Boycott Shitty Weed

● Juan Aguirre – NDICA

● Jay Mills – The Green Life Report

● Eva Silva – NDICA

● Damien “Dthefuture” Smith W.A.T.C.H.

● Mang-yee Reverie – Flow 107.1

● Jason Washingon, Kulture

These panels will be held at MJBiz Central – South Upper Hall, Booth 8848.

On Friday the 18th, Black Cannabis Magazine will be hosting a meet and

Greet with “D the Future” at Cookies Flamingo. This is your chance to

connect with Cookies Brands like Gashouse, Pure Blanco, and Gumbo with

appearances by Luka Brazi, Felix Murry, Alex Major, Hazey Taughtme, Majix and other special guests. The address is 4240 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103



Black Cannabis Magazine looks forward to continued growth and increased

activity and achievements in social equity in the cannabis industry. As their

platform expands its reach, they embrace providing increasing opportunities to the communities and individuals they serve.



You can view Diversity Village panels live here on Thursday Nov 17

: https://www.diversityvilla.ge