Aaron Judge will remain with the New York Yankees. The major league slugger has agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain in The Bronx.

According to ESPN, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who recently inked a four-year extension with the Yankees, got Judge to agree to the deal at the winter meetings in San Diego. On Monday, Cashman spoke about bringing Judge back into the fold.

“We’d love to have our player back,” Cashman said Monday. “We would love to continue to call him our player every step of the way as he follows what looks like — as long as nothing happens — a career path that will lead him to Cooperstown. I would like him to be in pinstripes every step of the way.”

In his career, Judge has made the All-Star team four times, smashed 220 home runs and has 497 RBIs.