Dave Chappelle’s onstage attacker pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 270 days in county jail, according to Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

The attacker, Isaiah Lee, was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event. The plea was entered nearly two months after a judge requested a diversion program that could dismiss the charges for Lee.

According to Deadline, Lee is currently behind bars for a different case. Last year, Lee was charged with stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing facility.

Chappelle was attacked onstage on May 3 while performing for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival.