The highly-coveted capsule collection is an amalgamation of Soulja Boy’s legacy in the realms of music, culture and fashion that have only elevated the rapper’s reverence over the past two decades. Transcending any form rules, the NYC born label adds its recognizable streetwear flare into this collaboration to continue its explosive growth as the world’s most innovative travel-fashion brand.

Determined to create a collection that celebrated the rapper’s legacy, Sprayground’s founder and Chief Creative Director David BenDavid (DBD) used Soulja Boy’s personal style and turned it into reimagined and sleek pieces that complement Sprayground’s iconic stud designs with a modern ode to Soulja Boy’s artistry in the form of two backpacks, a limited edition teddy-bear backpack that Sprayground has become known for over the past few years, and a jewelry case.

The collection stays true to the brand’s signature aesthetics, featuring a comic-book style backpack and a carefully graffiti-inflected backpack for added oomph, a teddy-bear backpack carries a Soulja Boy inspired look that hits the heel to round out the co-branding, and a one-of-a-kind jewelry box that doesn’t sacrifice accessibility or looks.

