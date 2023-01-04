YoungBoy Never Broke Again Readies New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ for Friday

YoungBoy Never Broke Again will start his 2023 on the same hot streak he closed in 2022. According to Billboard, the rapper has announced his new album, I Rest My Case, for this Friday, Jan. 6.

One of The SOURCE’s five hottest artists of 2022 is set to release his first album since his new deal. Last year, YoungBoy dropped off six projects, five of them solo and one in collaboration with DaBaby.

NBA Youngboy reveals the cover art to his new project “I Rest My Case” releasing this Friday. pic.twitter.com/iKkXKKkgqF — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 4, 2023

At the end of last year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new mixtape, Lost Files. The new effort seemingly wraps up the rapper’s 2022 and is 21 tracks in length. The tape arrived after Youngboy calls off a beef with Louisiana rapper Fredo Bang.

You can hear the new album below.