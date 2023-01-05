Glizzy Gang Member Says He and Shy Glizzy Have Spiked Drinks for Over a Decade

Shy Glizzy is facing accusations of sexual misconduct, and a Glizzy Gang affiliate stated the rapper has spiked the drinks of women for years. This update comes after OnlyFans model Sky Bri levied allegations from when the two connected for Glizzy’s “White Girl” video.

HipHopDX notes Glizzy Gang member Ant Glizzy admitted that he and Shy “spike a couple bottles.”

“I been told y’all Shy spiked them bottles,” Ant said. “The fuck? I know he spiked them bottles, on GQ I spiked a couple bottles with ’em.”

He added, “Any girl that ever been around the Glizzy Gang, just think about when y’all got drunk, y’all was super drunk. It’s a #MeToo movement. He been doing this shit for ten years, I swear to God. It’s at least 20 people that’s gonna come out and say this shit.”

During an appearance on No Jumper, Sky Bri states she was persuaded into taking a strange pill, and soon after, Glizzy would expose himself and ask for oral sex. Sky Bri states she agreed to appear in the video after meeting Glizzy, and he negotiated her fee from $5,000 to $3,000.

Sky Bri states multiple times during the 10-hour video shoot, Glizzy approached her for sexual favors. After being cornered in the kitchen by Glizzy and his team, Ski Bri agreed to take the pill. She stated after she packed her stuff, Glizzy demanded oral sex. After being denied, he didn’t pay her for her appearance.