DJ Khaled is good, man. Even in a bad situation, Khaled will find the bright side. DJ Khaled was out golfing in The Bahamas and had an accident while driving the cart.

Khaled got stuck in the sand and once he got free, he almost crashed the cart. Now for Khaled’s message:

“In life, there’s roadblocks. Don’t let nothing stop you cause we ain’t stopping, we gonna keep going.” – DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled got his golf cart stuck but turned it into motivation 🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/tHkaEO9ze8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 3, 2023

On a separate day, Khaled got his golfing in and called out Steve Stoute, which you can see below.

