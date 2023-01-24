Lil Baby Ices Out His Son with Matching Pendants From Icebox

Lil Baby Ices Out His Son with Matching Pendants From Icebox

Lil Baby ensures his son’s neck is also shining with diamonds. During a recent Icebox Diamonds & Watches trip, Lil Baby copped his seven-year-old son Jason a couple of diamond emblems.

TMZ connected with Skylar Langfeldt of Icebox, who detailed that the new 4PF pendant has five carats of VS diamonds with blue and green enamel accents. The version Lil Baby has a total of over 70 carats.

Lil Baby also got Jason a junior Atlanta Hawks pendant featuring 2 carats of diamonds and 25 grams of gold.

Advertisement

You can see the new chains below.