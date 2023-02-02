A No Jumper episode went past go when Adam22 got into a heated back and forth with his co-host Lil House Phone when the two tried to address the issues between the hosts.

Adsm22 addressed his issues first before House Phone addressed a video of a trans person on the podcast. House Phone also alleges that Adam hasn’t been good to him for years. House Phone also accuses Adam of “permanently altering his life”.

Things took a worse turn when Adam claimed that he paid for House Phone mother’s funeral, which led Phone to. throw the drink in Adam22’s face shortly before security stepped in.

Advertisement

In conclusion of the melee, the two men did have an off camera sit down before No Jumper posted a video of the hosts discussing the altercation between them.