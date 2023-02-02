West coast hip hop veterans and California-based rappers Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube surprised fans in 2020 when they formed the group Mount Westmore. Their debut album, titled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, officially released in 2022.



Now the supergroup is back with a surprise collection with Forever 21.

Each member is implanted in the Golden State’s rich cultural history and diversity. The new collection features five gender-neutral pieces, including a jacket, sweatshirt and a variety of shirt styles. All items in the collection feature the iconic Mount Westmore logo, as well as custom design elements that pay tribute to the group’s California roots.

Check out the collection below.

The limited-edition collection will be available to purchase starting on February 2 at select Forever 21 retail locations, on Forever21.com and on the mobile app.

Forever 21, also founded in California, is proud to collaborate with Mount Westmore and bring this unique collection to music and fashion fans around the world.