Reebok has released “Pump Universe,” a revisionist footwear collection that reimagines its most iconic historical sneakers, on the 32nd anniversary of Dee Brown’s historic ‘no-look’ dunk contest performance that launched the brand’s “Pump” technology into prominence. “Pump Universe” volume one, starring Question Pump and Shaq Victory Pump, will be available on Reebok.com and the Foot Locker family of brands on Feb. 17. Reebok.com now sells the “Pump Universe” Legacy Lifter III Pump.

What if Reebok’s game-changing “Pump” technology was included into all of its shoes? What if the Blacktop series was about tennis? What if Club C 85 was truly released in 1995? “Pump Universe” will investigate these other realities in two chapters.

“Pump Universe” chapter 1 rewrites the history of Allen Iverson’s trademark Question and the training staple Legacy Lifter III, while Shaq’s signature Shaq Attaq crosses over to the tennis court, led by the introduction of Pump technology to three essential Reebok sport and training models.

Advertisement

Throughout the collection, “Pump Universe” design identifiers include a new “RBK” logo, a unique peeled-back Pump ball, hybrid athlete brand logos, and more.

Descriptions of each release and the supporting imagery are below.

Question Pump (H06496, $180): What if Allen Iverson was a dunk contest champ? This is the shoe he would’ve worn. Question “Pump” brings high-flyer energy to AI’s signature rookie model from ’96 with an imaginative Pump Omni Zone II-inspired upper and a hybrid “Q” x Dee Brown no-look dunk logo.

Shaq Victory Pump (H06494, $180): What if Shaq battled Michael Chang at Wimbledon?​In this alternate reality, Shaq’s first signature basketball shoe from ’92 is rewritten for the pitch with a blended Shaq Attaq and Court Victory upper, Court Victory midsole and outsole, new “RBK” branding, and a revised Shaq tennis logo.

Legacy Lifter III Pump (HR0428, $220): No two feet are alike. Whether three pumps or ten, PUMP technology applied to Legacy Lifter III offers a customizable and locked-in fit ensuring confidence when it’s needed most, before stepping up to that big lift. Classic color blocking remembers Pump’s past, while an innovative mid-foot strap, injected TPU underfoot, and a rigid midsole together provide best-in-class support.